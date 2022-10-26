Growing their family! Zawe Ashton secretly gave birth to her and fiancé Tom Hiddleston’s first child, Us Weekly confirms.

“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

The Velvet Buzzsaw actress, 38, first announced she was pregnant in June at the Mr. Malcolm’s List premiere in New York City. Though the Loki actor, 41, stars alongside her in the film, he was not present for the event, so she walked the red carpet solo in a floor-length gown that showed off her growing baby bump.

The Captain Marvel 2 star’s appearance came only two weeks after Hiddleston confirmed the couple were engaged, telling the Los Angeles Times in June that he was “very happy” after popping the question.

The pair first sparked engagement rumors back in March when Ashton was seen wearing a diamond ring 2022 BAFTA Awards. That same month, Us confirmed that Hiddleston had proposed after three years of dating.

The costars were first linked in 2019 following their work together on the West End’s production of Betrayal, only to spark even more speculation when they both transferred to the Broadway version of the play three months later. A source exclusively told Us in November 2019 that the England native and Wanderlust alum “are crazy about each other,” adding that the duo are “truly past the honeymoon phase and “looking to build a long-term future together,” while focusing on their careers.

“They love the finer things in life,” the insider told Us at the time. “They also love to let loose and rock out with friends, whether it’s at a house party or heading to a local bar or restaurant.”

In September 2021, the pair made their official red carpet debut during the 74th annual Tony Awards when Ashton showed up to support her beau, who was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in the drama.

Before his relationship with the Josephina star, Hiddleston was previously linked to Elizabeth Olsen, Susannah Fielding and Jessica Chastain. The Thor: Ragnarok actor also made headlines in September 2016 for his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift, which lasted three months before the two called it quits.

In August 2019, Hiddleston opened up about his newfound low-key approach to his romantic relationships following his high-profile romance with Swift, 32. “I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way,” the Avengers star told the New York Times. “If you go through life without connecting to people, how much could you call that a life? Because you have to fight for love. You can’t live in fear of what people might say.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin