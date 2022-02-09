A man in love! Tom Hiddleston‘s love life has made headlines over the years as he navigates dating in the public eye.

In June 2016, the U.K. native was spotted spending time with Taylor Swift not far from her Rhode Island home. The connection came shortly after Swift called it quits with Calvin Harris following more than a year of dating.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Hiddleston and Swift were growing closer after originally meeting earlier that year.

“Tom checks off a lot of boxes. He’s hot, smart, talented, British, blond, everything she’s into. What’s not to like?” the insider revealed. “She’s going with it, and why shouldn’t she? They have been bonding over the industry, their childhoods, where they are from. It’s the getting-to-know-you phase. Taylor is just happy to have the time to meet someone new and move on from Calvin.”

The Loki star later went viral for wearing an “I Heart T.S.” tank top while celebrating Independence Day with his girlfriend and their friends. One month later, Hiddleston opened up about what he took away from his romance with the Miss Americana star so far.

“I’ve learned to — I don’t know, maybe it’s too soon to tell,” he said during a Facebook Live interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2016. “I’ve learned that there are many sides to a story, and that sometimes there are a lot of stories out there which are false, and the hardest thing is to try to not let those falsehoods affect your own life. That’s what I would say.”

Hiddleston and Swift pulled the plug on their whirlwind romance in September 2016 after three months of dating, with a source sharing with Us, “[Taylor] was the one to put the brakes on the relationship. Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with.”

The Crimson Peak star later referred to Swift as “incredible,” telling GQ in February 2017, “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

While reflecting on the experience of dating someone so publicly, Hiddleston noted that he was still working on “having a personal life and protecting it” without having to hide it.

The Night Manager star moved on with Zawe Ashton in 2020 after they met while working on the West End production of Betrayal in London. Swift, for her part, has been in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Scroll through to revisit the actor’s complete dating history: