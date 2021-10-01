Controversial Cosmo! Colin Jost’s mom, Kerry Kelly, has mixed feelings about her newborn grandson’s name.

“My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it,” the Saturday Night Live star, 39, told Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 30, of his and Scarlett Johansson’s baby boy’s moniker. “I don’t know if she thought it was kind of, like, a hippie thing. She would call us after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo. … And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.’ She was like, ‘OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an I, so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.'”

Kelly eventually came around to the name after “meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives,” the comedian added during the Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance.

“She would call, and she would say, ‘I met someone. They said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So it is OK,’” Jost said. “Then she goes, ‘There’s a patron saint called Cosmos, so that’s another option.’ [I said], ‘We don’t need more worse variants on Cosmo. But thanks, Mom.'”

The A Very Punchable Face author joked that the infant’s name was “assigned at the hospital” when Johansson, 36, gave birth to their son. The actor explained, “I think the hospitals now are just so overwhelmed that when the baby comes out, they’re just like, ‘Oh, that’s Frank. Go.’”

The Black Widow star, who is also the mother of daughter Rose, 7, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, kept her pregnancy under wraps. While Jost announced during an August show that they were “having a baby,” their little one may have arrived the previous month amid Johansson’s legal battle with Disney over Black Widow’s release.

The New York native was “in the hospital in labor” in July when the media conglomerate responded to the lawsuit, Deadline reported in August.

Johansson and Disney settled on Thursday, with the actress writing in a statement, “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”