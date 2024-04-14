Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman’s family just got a little bit bigger with the arrival of their second baby.

“✨Rio Rose ✨ 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much ❤️💕,” the actress, 37, captioned a photo of the newborn’s hand via Instagram on Sunday, April 14.

The Marvel star announced her pregnancy in February, sharing black-and-white maternity photos with Bowman, 35, and their 2-year-old daughter, Iris. “Not long now.. Ready when you are little love,” she captioned the pictures at the time.

VanCamp and Bowman began dating while starring as love interests on the ABC drama Revenge from 2011 to 2015. The couple confirmed their engagement in May 2017 and tied the knot in the Bahamas in December 2018.

VanCamp kept her first pregnancy under wraps, announcing the birth of the pair’s first child via Instagram in August 2021. “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris,” she wrote. “Our hearts are full.”

Shortly after Iris’ arrival, VanCamp exited The Resident after four seasons on the Fox drama. She later explained that becoming a mother factored into her decision.

“I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted,” she told Deadline in October 2021, referring to her previous back-to-back roles on Everwood, Brothers & Sisters and Revenge. “I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”

While VanCamp stepped back from the spotlight as she embraced parenthood, she offered a rare glimpse at her private life as she celebrated her first Mother’s Day. “You cracked this heart wide open from the moment I first held you sweet girl 💗💐💗,” she captioned a May 2022 Instagram photo of her and Iris at the beach. “Thanks for choosing me to be your Mama.”

As VanCamp and Bowman awaited their second child’s birth, the duo marked a special occasion in December 2023. “5 years married, 12 together ❤️ What a beautiful ride it’s been,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures featuring the loved-up couple. “Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created. Happy Anniversary my love ✨✨✨. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!”