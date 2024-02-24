Emily VanCamp and husband Josh Bowman are expecting baby No. 2.

VanCamp, 37, announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Saturday, February 24, with a pair of black and white photographs. The first photo shows VanCamp in a black shirt and jeans, lovingly cradling her baby bump. The second snap features the whole family, including Bowman, 35, their first-born daughter, Iris, and, of course, the family dog, Frankie B.

“Not long now.. Ready when you are little love,” the Revenge alum captioned the photos.

The couple welcomed their first child, Iris, 2, in August 2021 after keeping VanCamp’s pregnancy largely hidden from the public eye. “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris,” VanCamp wrote via Instagram at the time her daughter was born. “Our hearts are full.”

VanCamp has starred in shows such as Everwood, Brothers and Sisters, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and, most recently, The Resident, which she departed in 2021 after four seasons. In an October 2021 interview, the actress explained that a large influence in her decision to leave Fox’s The Resident was Iris’ birth.

“I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted,” VanCamp explained to Deadline at the time. “I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”

VanCamp and Bowman met while playing love interests on the set of ABC’s Revenge, which ran from 2011-2015. Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in 2012. Six years later, the couple wed at Harbour Island in the Bahamas, just one year after Bowman finally popped the question in 2017.

“It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us,” VanCamp told Entertainment Tonight about her engagement in 2017. “So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”

The Revenge alums celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary in December 2023. ​​“5 years married, 12 together ❤️ What a beautiful ride it’s been,” VanCamp wrote via Instagram. “Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created. Happy Anniversary my love ✨✨✨. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!”