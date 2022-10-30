The perfect addition. Since welcoming their daughter Iris, Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have offered glimpses at life with their little one.

After playing love interests on ABC’s Revenge, VanCamp and Bowman quickly took their romance off screen. Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in January 2012, and the actors got engaged five years later.

At the time, the Brothers & Sisters alum gushed about the moment Bowman proposed. “It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”

One year later, VanCamp and the Doctor Who alum exchanged vows at Harbour Island in the Bahamas. “Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us! We are eternally grateful,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram shortly after tying the knot.

Following their wedding, the Everwood alum hinted that the pair were ready to expand their family. In August 2021, VanCamp and Bowman surprised their fans when they announced the arrival of their daughter, Iris.

That same month, news broke that VanCamp would be leaving The Resident after four seasons. In the second episode of season 5, her character, Nic Nevin, was in a car accident that left her with a brain injury, which ultimately took her life.

The Captain America: Civil War star later opened up about how motherhood changed her plans for the future.

“I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted,” she told Deadline in October 2021. “I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”

Since shifting her focus to her personal life, VanCamp has shared special looks at her little one’s biggest milestones.

“One of the greatest joys of my life has been witnessing you become a father to our sweet girl. We love you beyond words. Happy Father’s Day my love! And thank you to my dad for setting the bar high,” the former ABC star wrote in a sweet tribute to her husband in June 2022. “Happy day to all the dads out there!! I hope you are getting allll the snuggles and love from your cubs ❤️.”

Scroll down to see VanCamp and Bowman’s family photos with their baby girl: