A glimpse into her life. Emily VanCamp shared a rare photo of daughter Iris to mark her first Mother’s Day.

“You cracked this heart wide open from the moment I first held you sweet girl 💗💐💗,” the Resident star, 35, captioned a photo via Instagram on Sunday, May 8.

The black-and-white snap showed VanCamp holding up baby Iris, 9 months, while on the beach. The little girl was wearing a polkadot outfit and a floppy sun hat as the Canada native lifted her up to give her a kiss.

“Thanks for choosing me to be your Mama,” the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star continued in her caption. “And to my mom — thank you for all the love and the lessons 🙏🏼 We love you! Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the Mama’s out there! Today we celebrate you.”

The actress, who plays Sharon Carter in various Marvel movies and TV shows, kept her pregnancy quiet and surprised her fans when she announced that she and husband Josh Bowman became parents in August 2021, nearly three years after they married in December 2018.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris,” the Everwood alum wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the newborn’s tiny hand holding her mom’s finger. “Our hearts are full.”

The second photo she shared of her daughter was in October 2021 to celebrate her 10-year anniversary with Bowman, 34, who she met on the set of Revenge in 2011. The couple started dating the following year. Her Mother’s Day post marks only the third snapshot the private mom has shared of her daughter.

She was easily able to hide her pregnancy in plain sight since her Resident character, Nic Nevins, was revealed to be expecting at the same time. However, VanCamp said becoming a mom factored into her decision to leave the show at the beginning of season 5.

“I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show,” she told TVLine in October 2021 after her character was killed off the Fox medical drama. “Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”

However, VanCamp will return to wrap up Nic’s story line in the season 5 finale, set to air May 17.

