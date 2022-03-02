Life finds a way. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are bringing the action back in Jurassic World Dominion — with the help of a few special guests.

Production on the latest installment in the dinosaur franchise began in early 2020 and was initially set for a June 2021 release. However, the film experienced major delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Colin Trevorrow teased the movie’s final touches via Twitter in November 2021.

“Last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar. Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes and everyone at Skywalker Sound for putting so much heart and soul into our mix for #JurassicWorldDominion,” he tweeted at the time. “It is alive.”

The third chapter in Trevorrow’s series will feature some familiar faces, with Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles from the original 1993 movie. “They have equal screen time to Chris and Bryce,” the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly of the trio in December 2021. “They’re major characters from start to finish.”

Despite nearly 30 years away from the sci-fi action world, Neill said he and his former costars “had a blast” reuniting for Jurassic World Dominion.

“I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons. First of all, to be with my old friends Laura and Jeff, you know. … The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they’re just the nicest people,” the New Zealand native told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2022. “Bryce and Chris are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it.”

Neill confessed that while he hadn’t seen the final cut at the time, he was certain it would be “unquestionably big,” adding, “It’s something that needs to be seen on a very big screen.”

The original Jurassic Park was directed by Steven Spielberg and marked a major turning point for effects in filmmaking. Looking back on the experience decades later, the Peaky Blinders alum said he “can’t think of anything more enjoyable” than acting.

“Well, I don’t know how many films I’ve made in between. I’m always just pleased to be doing another job. Some jobs are more successful than others; some don’t get the showing they deserve and some do,” he told THR. “It’s a crapshoot, making films. … I’m trying the best I can. It’s really just been one hell of a ride. And then to find yourself back with a bunch of dinosaurs and old friends? I couldn’t really think of anything more delightful.”

Scroll down for everything to know so far about Jurassic World Dominion: