Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s cutie has arrived! The couple welcomed their second child together, the actor’s third, on Saturday, May 21.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the pair shared on Sunday, May 22, via Instagram. “We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, was pregnant. While the couple did not address the news via Instagram at the time, the Parks and Recreation alum, 42, did pen a touching tribute for his wife’s birthday later that same month.

“You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother, and life partner,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned a slideshow at the time. “I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household.”

The Minnesota native also praised Katherine the previous month, writing via Instagram that the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host had given him an “amazing life [and] a gorgeous, healthy daughter,” Lyla.

Pratt, who is also the father of son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris, gushed in the November 2021 post: “She chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure, and it belongs to me.”

The pair wed in June 2019 in California, five months after their engagement. Their baby girl arrived in August 2020.

Katherine and the Jurassic World star’s little one is growing into “a total animal lover,” the Rock What You’ve Got author exclusively told Us in November 2021.

“It’s really sweet to see her with Maverick and see their relationship blossom,” the Los Angeles native explained of Lyla’s bond with the family dog at the time. “Especially as she gets more mobile, I see how excited she gets and how she likes to walk him around. It just totally warms my heart. I love it.”

