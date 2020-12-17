First-time grandparents! Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are big fans of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s 4-month-old daughter, Lyla.

“They really love [being grandparents],” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 15, while promoting her Planet Oat partnership. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing.”

The Los Angeles native added that seeing her siblings become aunts and uncles has been “really exciting” as well. “It’s new roles that everyone’s really excited about, so I feel very blessed,” the Maverick and Me author gushed.

As for Pratt, 41, and his ex-wife Anna Faris’ 8-year-old son, Jack, Katherine told Us that he is “definitely” enjoying being a big brother.

The “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host became Jack’s stepmom in June 2019 when she wed the Parks and Recreation alum in California. Ahead of Lyla’s August birth, she felt ready for parenthood.

The Rock What You’ve Got author explained that growing up with younger siblings and cousins gave her “a little bit of preparation” for kids of her own. She added that her mom, 65, has been “a wealth of wisdom” so far.

Katherine gushed to Us, “I’m constantly going to [her] for more information and learning so much more and calling her for this, calling her for that. I did that throughout my whole pregnancy as well. I just feel really lucky to be able to have that source to go to and to ask so many of these questions.”

This holiday season, the University of Southern California grad is also grateful for Planet Oat’s holiday appetizer recipes, which have been helping her feel “like a chef.”

“Cooking, getting more comfortable in the kitchen area, is a big part of my [coronavirus] quarantine experience so far and will continue to be throughout the holidays,” Katherine told Us. “To have Planet Oat milk incorporated into foods and appetizers is really exciting. Also, it’s super yummy.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi