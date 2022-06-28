Everything Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Said About 'Perfect' Son Jack

Proud parents. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have always done their best to put their son, Jack, first — even when they announced their separation in August 2017.

“We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

The former couple, who tied the knot in Bali in July 2009, welcomed their son nine weeks prematurely in August 2012 and he spent his first few days in the NICU. “He was born at three pounds,” Faris told GQ in November 2014 about Jack’s difficult birth. “And we were told, ‘OK, you need to be prepared for raising a special-needs child.’ And we felt like it was devastating, but it also felt like, you know, ‘We can do this.'”

One month later, the Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed some of the life-saving procedures that the baby needed shortly after his birth. “Anna got to hold him for a moment and then it was off to the NICU — the neonatal intensive care unit. Three pounds, 12 ounces. That’s a decent size bass. Very small for a human,” Pratt said in a speech at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies Hollywood Luncheon. “He would need a lot. He had jaundice, so they put a blindfold on him and he slept beneath [a] creepy light and he had a PICC line, which is an IV that runs up his arm into his heart. He had a feeding tube and just wires in and out, and he lived in that incubator. That was his first crib.”

Despite his traumatic birth, Jack grew up to be a healthy, active child and Pratt and Faris have continued to share exciting updates about him as he gets older. “He does little acting lessons now,” the Overboard star told reporters in May 2018. “He’ll be like, ‘Mom, watch how scared I can look.’ Or he’ll give me a weird fake laugh. It’s really fun to see the performance element come out in him. But I’m also like, ‘Please don’t go into acting!’”

Gushing that their son reflected both her and Pratt equally, she continued: “He’s really funny, I think. Well, that’s sort of patting myself, I mean ourselves, on the back. But he’s really funny!”

In May 2021, Pratt revealed that Jack was doing “very well” despite having to switch to remote schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. “He’s been one of the kids that I think really handled it well,” the Parks and Recreation alum said during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show at the time. “I think a lot of kids, their anxieties are increased. I’m sure he’d prefer to be with his friends rather than at home, but he did a great job.”

The duo have maintained a friendly coparenting relationship despite moving to new relationships. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019 and share two daughters: 2-year-old Lyla and 1-month-old Eloise. Faris, for her part, married cinematographer Michael Barrett in July 2021.

Keep scrolling to see more of Pratt and Faris’ proudest quotes about Jack: