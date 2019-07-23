



Fingers crossed! Chris Pratt is hoping to gain his 6-year-old son Jack’s approval by taking him on a wild ride.

“He’s really excited,” the actor, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Jurassic World — The Ride grand opening on Monday, July 22. “I think we’re going to try to do it this week. … If there’s any kind of movie or theme park ride that can get you cool dad points, it would be this one.”

The Parks and Recreation alum and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, welcomed their baby boy in 2012 and announced their separation five years later. The actress, 42, opened up to Us exclusively in January 2018 about how they coparent Jack amicably.

“I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness and we’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have like just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy and so far he is,” the Mom star said at the time. “He’s pretty hysterical.”

Since their split, the “Unqualified” podcast host has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” the newlyweds wrote on their respective Instagram pages the following day. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us.”

But is the Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, ready to have children with the Jurassic World star? While “both really love kids … it’s not something they’re thinking about right this second,” a source told Us in May.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

