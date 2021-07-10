A step in the right direction! Many celeb couples have managed to stay on good terms after they split, which includes supporting their exes’ new relationships.

In 2020, Miranda Kerr talked about her growing bond with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s fiance, Katy Perry.

“I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Kerr explained during a virtual appearance on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show. “I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Evan Spiegel] and just that we all really respect each other.”

The supermodel and Bloom got married in 2010 and welcomed their son, Flynn, the following year. They called it quits in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Kerr went on to marry Spiegel in 2017 and the couple welcomed their sons, Hart in 2018 and Myles in 2019.

Bloom, for his part, began dating Perry in 2016 and the couple got engaged in February 2019. The singer gave birth to daughter, Daisy, in August 2020.

The Australia native also opened up about how staying on good terms benefited her son.

“When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family,” she added. “We really do always think of what is the best thing for [our son] Flynn, and I just think that’s the most important thing.”

Sharna Burgess also opened up about how her boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his estranged wife Megan Fox have managed to make things work for their kids following their split.

“I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation, so I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it — into their world,” Burgess gushed during an interview on Australia’s The Morning Show in February 2021.

Green and Fox started dating in 2004 and later got married in June 2010 after a short split. They welcomed son Noah in 2012, Bodhi in 2014 and Journey in 2016. The actor confirmed his split from the Jennifer’s Body star in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Green moved on with Burgess in December 2020, while the New Girl alum sparked romance rumors with Machine Gun Kelly in May 2020.

The Dancing With the Stars pro gave credit to the exes for their smooth coparenting process.

“He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children,” she added at the time. “And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

Scroll down for more celeb exes who continue to support each other’s new relationships: