Nothing but love! Demi Moore shared her admiration and appreciation for ex-husband Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, through a sweet Instagram tribute.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Moore celebrated “the women who inspire me” while participating in SeeHer’s #ChainOfInspiration movement. Not only did she nominate actress Soleil Moon Frye, but she also recognized Heming.

“I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another,” the Inside Out author, 58, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 8. “We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”

Moore continued, “Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume. She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for woman [sic] to mother themselves! We all need that! Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring.”

Heming, 42, expressed her gratitude for the Ghost star’s sweet gesture as she replied, “Well if this didn’t touch my soul. Thank you Demi ♥️ I adore you too.”

Moore was married to Willis, 65, from 1987 to 2000. The former couple share daughters Rumer Willis, 32, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27.

Following the A-listers’ divorce, the Striptease actress was married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013. The Die Hard actor, for his part, found love with Heming, and they tied the knot in 2009. The twosome share daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

The Mortal Thoughts costars have continued to maintain a strong friendship despite going their separate ways, even spending part of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantined together. Not long after their split, Willis opened up about how he still cares for his former wife.

“I still love Demi. We’re very close,” he told Rolling Stone in 2000. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside.”

The Songbird actress, who was also married to Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985, has managed to grow close to Heming over the years as well. Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in 2019, the CocoBaba founder revealed that she didn’t want to renew her vows with Willis that year without Demi present.

“She welcomed me into her family, like, I welcomed her into ours,” the businesswoman told Us at the time. “Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her.”