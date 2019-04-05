Bruce Willis and Emma Heming celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in March by renewing their vows, and that decision was all for their children: Mabel, 7, and Evelyn, 4.

“It was so much fun having our two young daughters there,” Heming, 40, exclusive told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 4, at the New York City benefit for Room to Grow, a nonprofit working with low-income families raising young children in NYC and Boston.

Heming said it was important to her and the Glass actor, 64, that their daughters felt included in a wedding ceremony. “It was really for them, to be able to be flower girls, for them to be a part of something that feels kind of monumental,” she explained. “Ten years felt like a big deal and something fun to celebrate.”

The model even planned the whole event: “I kind of whipped that up really quickly,” she said. “It wasn’t months of planning. There was no wedding planner. It was just me. We got the family together, and we had a great time.”

Plus, that family reunion meant Mabel and Evelyn got quality time with Bruce’s daughters from his marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 25.

“Oh my gosh, when the older ones are around, the little ones want nothing to do with me or Bruce,” Heming told Us. “The older ones, they’re awesome, and they love being around their young sisters. The young ones just adore them. We’re moving back west, actually, so that we can be closer to them. The girls are very happy about that.”

The couple also invited Moore, 56, to whom Willis was married from 1987 to 2000. “She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” Heming said of the Empire actress. “Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her.”

So what’s the secret to Heming’s long-lasting marriage to the Die Hard star? “I think we’ve always had a lot of respect for each other, which has really helped build a great foundation,” she told Us. “He makes me laugh. He’s funny and he’s smart, and nuts, and always keeps me on my toes, so it’s fun.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

