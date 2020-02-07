Modern family! Orlando Bloom is a lucky man: His ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, and fiancée, Katy Perry, actually like each other.

“I really respect her,” Kerr, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the launch of her Kora Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum in Los Angeles on January 30. The former Victoria’s Secret model admitted that even her and Bloom’s 9-year-old son Flynn is a fan of her skincare line. “He’s obsessed because I started the line before he was even born, so I used the products on him, the body lotion, the body wash, ever since he was a baby,” she explained.

“They’re really incredible to have for kids,” she added. “They’re good for the whole family, but especially kids.”

“We appreciate each other.” That’s no doubt in part because Flynn will make the singer a stepmom when she and her fiancé tie the knot. “[It’s] definitely matured me,” Perry said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about parenting in September 2019. “I guess this is adulting.” (Kerr and Spiegel are also parents to Hart, 21 months, and Myles, 3 months.)

The couple plan to tie the knot in a spring wedding, despite previously having a ceremony date scheduled for December 2019.

“Katy and Orlando’s wedding is in April,” a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us.

An insider previously told Us that the couple changed the timing of the event due to an issue with the location. “They’re beyond in love,” the source added, noting that the songstress and the actor are enjoying every minute of planning their big day.

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source continued. Babies are also on the brain: “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married,” added the insider.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question to the Grammy nominee with a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal. Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013. The SAG award winner split with ex-wife Kerr in 2013.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

