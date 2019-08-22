Can you feel the love tonight? Katy Perry did not shy away from flaunting her love for her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, when she sweetly kissed him during a rare red carpet appearance on Wednesday, August 21.

Perry, 34, accompanied Bloom, 42, to the premiere of his upcoming Amazon series, Carnival Row. To show her support, the “Never Really Over” singer planted a kiss on her husband-to-be’s lips.

Perry wore a chic pink gown from Tom Ford’s Fall 2019 collection. Bloom, meanwhile, wore a dapper navy blue suit.

Perry and Bloom were first linked in January 2016 after they were spotted hanging out at Golden Globes afterparties. However, they would not make their relationship Instagram official until May of that year, when she posted a silly picture of the duo laying out across the steps of Cannes’ Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Us Weekly broke the news that Perry and Bloom had put their romance on hold in March 2017. However, Us later reported in February 2018 that the pair had officially reconciled.

Bloom popped the question to Perry on Valentine’s Day this year. The American Idol judge noted on Capital Breakfast in June that Bloom’s proposal featured “the most flowers you’ve ever seen.”

Though the Lord of the Rings star put a lot of effort into creating a memorable proposal, he revealed that he will not be involved in the planning process of his upcoming nuptials to Perry.

“It’s all about the baby steps of doing the work to get to that,” Bloom told Access at Wednesday’s premiere. “I think other people do the wedding planning, we do the work to get to the wedding.”

Before this, the “Part of Me” songstress revealed that the couple are not in a hurry to say “I do.”

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” Perry said on KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show in July before clarifying further, “I’m saying it, like, emotionally. It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s, as you know.”

Carnival Row — out Friday, August 30, on Amazon Prime Video.