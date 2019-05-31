Keeping up with Kanye West? When Orlando Bloom popped the question to Katy Perry, he took some notes from the rapper’s book of romantic gestures for Kim Kardashian.

During an interview with Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp on Friday, May 31, the “Never Really Over” singer, 34, revealed more details about the romantic Valentine’s Day proposal where Bloom took her out for dinner and got down on one knee on a helicopter.

“I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner at this Italian restaurant,” she recalled, noting that when she got there, her then-boyfriend was clean-shaven and dressed up more than usual. “I’m like ‘Oh s—t, something is going down.’”

After dinner, “we got in a helicopter and he asked me to marry him,” the songstress added. “Then we landed on this building, went downstairs and my family and my friends were there.”

The entire proposal also featured the “most flowers” she’d ever seen, the American Idol judge continued. “[It’s] like when Kanye does that for Kim, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Perry first detailed the epic night to Jimmy Kimmel in February, just weeks after the couple announced their engagement. While she was reading a note that the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 42, gave her, he was struggling to get the ring out of his pocket. “He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket and rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne,” the 13-time Grammy nominee explained. But after all that, “he did so well,” she gushed.

The on-and-off pair since 2017 are now hoping for a wedding just as extravagant as the engagement. They’re “thinking of a destination wedding,” a source told Us Weekly, noting they couldn’t be happier as “a team.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!