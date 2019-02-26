Love is in the air! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on February 14, and the American Idol judge is finally revealing the sweet way her fiancé popped the question.

“It was Valentine’s Day,” the singer, 34, told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, February 25. “We went to dinner, and I thought we were gonna see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter. … It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter.”

The proposal wasn’t without its bumps in the road, though. While Perry read the note her boyfriend of three years had written her, the Carnival Row actor, 42, struggled to get the ring box out of his pocket. “He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket and rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne,” the singer explained.

She added: “We did land, and it was like James Bond. Everybody had an earpiece. We go downstairs … and my whole family was there and all of my friends. He did so well.”

As for the custom ring, a flower-inspired jewel, Perry did have some input in Bloom’s choice. “I voiced my opinions,” she said. With a center pink gem surrounded by petal-like diamonds set in yellow gold, the ring’s worth has been estimated at $300,000 to $500,00 if the center is a pink diamond, or $6 million if it’s a ruby.

The couple, who currently live together, first met when they “bonded over an In-N-Out Burger” at the 2016 Golden Globes. “He stole one off of my table,” the songstress told Kimmel. “I saw him at a party, and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ and he was like, ‘I like you.’”

The pair announced their engagement on Instagram when Perry posted a close-up pic of her and Bloom’s faces, as well as her ring. “Full bloom,” the bride-to-be captioned the selfie.

She and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor are “thinking of a destination wedding,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

Perry and ex-husband, Russell Brand, divorced in 2012, while Bloom and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, split in 2013, two years after welcoming their 8-year-old son, Flynn.

