She said yes! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took to Instagram on Thursday, February 14 (a.k.a. Valentine’s Day) to share the news that they are engaged, and the actor proposed with a pretty pink flower-inspired engagement ring that seems perfectly in keeping with the “Roar” singer’s whimsical style.

“Full bloom” is how the Grammy nominee captioned a sweet Instagram post of her and her husband to be posing with the sparkler. The romantic snap shows off the bling’s floral quality, which includes a center pink gem surrounded by eight petal-like diamonds set in yellow gold.

So what’s it worth? Well, that depends on who you ask.

There is currently speculation as to whether the center stone is a diamond or ruby, which would dramatically change its value. If it is a vivid pink diamond surrounded by a halo of round white diamonds as the experts at JamesAllen.com speculate, the ring could be worth $6 million. But if it’s a ruby, estimates put the value more in the $300,000 to $500,000 range.

“This one-of-a-kind ruby or a vivid pink ring appears to be approximately two carats and is surrounded by eight half-carat diamonds that accentuate this precious gem,” Josh Marion, a 20-year diamond expert and vice president of online jeweler Ritani, tells Us. “I would insure this ring for at least a half a million dollars, if it’s truly a ruby. If it’s a vivid pink diamond, it would be worth around $5 million.”

Regardless, Marion says the style is perfectly in keeping with the preferences of a modern bride.

“This custom engagement ring looks like a firework or a red rose in full bloom that sparkles from every angle,” he says. “Further, the custom floral pattern trend is back and is a symbol of high-society and royalty. It is a vintage, traditional British look.”

So British, in fact, that both Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie have similarly designed engagement rings. Prince William proposed to Duchess Kate with Princess Diana’s diamond and blue sapphire sparkler, while Jack Brooksbank proposed to Eugenie with a blush-colored padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

Pink diamond versus ruby debate aside, there is no denying Perry’s sparkler is a teenage dream (see what we did there?!) come true.

