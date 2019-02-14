So sweet! Kanye West once again went above and beyond to make sure his wife, Kim Kardashian, had a Valentine’s Day to remember.

West, 41, brought saxophonist Kenny G into his home to give Kardashian, 38, a private performance on the holiday of love. The KKW Beauty founder tweeted a video of Kenny playing his song “Forever in Love” as he stood among roses that were individually displayed in single vases on Thursday, February 14.

Beat husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/VaGF6QD5GQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day.” She also shared a video of the 62-year-old musician playing a rendition of The Wizard of Oz’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“Beat [sic] husband award goes to mine,” the reality television personality gushed in a third tweet. “Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!”

Earlier in the day, the Selfish author paid tribute to the “Gold Digger” wordsmith on Instagram. “Happy Valentines Day babe,” she captioned a series of throwback photos. “I love you so much!”

West is known for giving his wife over-the-top presents. On Valentine’s Day 2014, he surprised her with 1,000 roses backstage at his concert in Baltimore. Three years later, the Yeezy designer gave her an enormous wall of white orchids and roses in their New York City apartment. That same year, he presented her with stocks worth more than $100,000 on Christmas Day. He previously gave her another flower-covered wall on Mother’s Day 2014.

The couple tied the knot in May 2014 and share three children: North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 12 months. Us Weekly broke the news in January that they are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate. Kardashian later confirmed the news on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying that the baby will be here “sometime soon.”

