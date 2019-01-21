Pulling out all the stops to impress his lady. Kanye West gave wife Kim Kardashian the surprise of a lifetime with an unexpected FaceTime call from himself … and a few friends.

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, shared a video clip to Twitter on Sunday, January 20, of the Yeezy designer, 41, standing with members of 112 as they wait for her to answer the phone. “Hey, what’s up?” she asks before the group launches into their 1996 track, “Cupid.”

Ummmm so this happened tonight!!!! #112 pic.twitter.com/zOZEgGPJRl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 20, 2019

“Cupid doesn’t lie / But we won’t know unless we give it a try / Oh baby, true love won’t lie / But we won’t know unless you give it a try,” the band croons.

West smiles and nods along as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen holding her hand over her face as she listens in shock. “This is one of the best days of my life,” she says as they finish their a cappella performance. “Oh, my God. I have to go call my sisters.”

The three men then high five one another and laugh as the entrepreneur hangs up, saying, “God, I’m so excited! OK, bye.”

“You guys have no idea how much that call means to me!!!!!” she later wrote on Twitter. “112 is my favorite group! I literally almost cried! Kourtney and Khloe completely feel me. They love 112 too.”

West is known for making big romantic gestures for his spouse: For Mother’s Day 2015, he stunned her by arranging for a string quartet to greet her in São Paulo with a Sam Smith song, and in October 2018, he woke her up with a “creative” flower arrangement and song for her birthday.

The Selfish author confirmed that the couple are expecting their fourth child via surrogate during her January 14 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We do [have a due date],” she said of their unborn son.

Us Weekly broke the news in early January that the twosome will welcome a baby boy “in very early May.”

They also share daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, who celebrated her first birthday with an Alice in Wonderland-themed party on Saturday, January 19.

