And baby makes six! Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she’s expecting her fourth child with her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate. Kim, 38, shared the news during the Monday, January 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was joined by sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian!

“We do [have a due date],” Kim revealed, adding that the baby will arrive “sometime soon.” When she said that she was having a boy, her sisters were shocked she was announcing the news. “Well, it’s out there. … I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told, because I never get drunk.”

Us Weekly broke the news on January 2 that the couple’s surrogate is pregnant with a baby boy that is due to arrive “in very early May.”

Us reported in August that the duo had one last male embryo remaining and that they had plans to have it implanted into a gestational carrier “soon.”

The pair also used a surrogate for their third child, Chicago West, 11 months, who was born on January 15, 2018.

The KKW Beauty mogul announced her second daughter’s arrival on her app on January 16: “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote at the time.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who used IVF to get pregnant with son Saint, 3 — and the rapper, 41, made the decision not to carry her third child after complications from life-threatening condition placenta accreta during the births of their first two children, North, 5, and Saint.

“Doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” Kardashian explained on her website last January following Chicago’s birth. “After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

The Selfish author told Elle in April that she would likely be done welcoming children after baby no. 4. “I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she told the magazine at the time. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

