Time flies when you’re having fun! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 15, to gush over her and husband Kanye West’s youngest daughter, Chicago, on her first birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!!” the 38-year-old KKW Beauty founder penned alongside a black-and-white photo of the tot smiling. “The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

Friends including Jordyn Woods and Jonathan Cheban took the comments section of the post to share their well wishes for baby Chicago.

“Happy birthday chi chi!!! One of the funniest babies I know,” Woods, 21, wrote alongside the red heart emoji. The self-proclaimed FoodGod, 44, added: “Happy birthday chi chi!!”

Proud grandma Kris Jenner also paid tribute. “Happy birthday to our beautiful angel Chicago!! You are my precious ray of sunshine and I love you so very much,” Jenner, 63, captioned a series of pictures. “You put a smile on everyone’s face the moment you crawl into any room and you bring such joy and happiness into our lives!!! I love you Chi Chi 💕 #love #family #happybirthdaychi.”

Kardashian and the 41-year-old rapper welcomed their second daughter via surrogate in January 2018, and the reality star shared their happy news in a post on her app the following day.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian wrote at the time.

Hours before the little one’s birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star confirmed that she and the Yeezy founder are expecting their fourth child — a baby boy — via surrogate. Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month, with a source revealing that the newborn will arrive “in very early May.”

“We do [have a due date],” Kim said during the Monday, January 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, before confirming that the baby will be born “sometime soon.”

She added of the reveal: “Well, it’s out there. … I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told, because I never get drunk.”

Kardashian and West— who tied the knot in May 2014 — also share daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 3.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!