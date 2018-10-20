How does a Twitter fanatic say “happy birthday” to his wife? Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a few of his signature gifts to celebrate her 38th birthday, including a romantic tweet, gorgeous flower arrangements and a song.

Kardashian posted videos of the surprise on her Instagram Story Saturday, October 20, though her birthday is not actually until the following day. “This is what I wake up to, guys,” she told her followers in one clip.

In the videos, a piano player can be seen serenading the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at home. Beautiful purple floral arrangements evoking fall hang from the ceiling, too.

“Kanye’s the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, adding several red heart emojis. “Love you so much babe.”

The 41-year-old musician didn’t stop there, sharing his love on Twitter. “@KimKardashian You’re stunning,” he captioned a video of the couple’s kids — they share 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint and 9-month old Chicago — dancing amid the display. “I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family.”

Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, also showed off the extravagant gifts on her own Instagram Story, writing, “You deserve it ALL Keeks.”

West has been at the center of much backlash regarding his outspoken political views. However, the KKW Beauty founder has stayed by his side and supported him. A source told Us Weekly earlier this month, “She accepts that Kanye knows what he’s doing and what’s good for his career.”

After the “I Love It” rapper caused a stir with his unplanned pro-Donald Trump speech during a September 29 appearance on Saturday Night Live, Kim shared a photo of herself and her husband gazing at each other with the caption, “We Got Love,” plus two heart emojis.

The reality star then said on October 9 that she was “proud” of West for meeting with the president, 72, at the White House. The two men’s encounter, during which the music producer gave Trump a hug and said his “Make America Great Again” hat makes him feel like Superman, was later ridiculed.

