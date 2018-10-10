She’s all for it! Kim Kardashian expressed nothing but support for Kanye West ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

“I’m proud of my husband,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, told Extra on Tuesday, October 9. “He’s going to the White House in a few days to go talk about the city of Chicago and to help with some really exciting things. … I’m really hopeful that the president listens and can make that happen.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed on Tuesday morning that the “Waves” rapper, 41, is scheduled to have lunch with Trump, 72, and meet with the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday, October 11. Sanders said the trio will discuss manufacturing, prison reform and gang violence prevention, among other topics.

Kardashian — who visited the White House twice earlier this year, and encouraged Trump to commute the life sentence of a first-time offender and great-grandmother named Alice Marie Johnson — said she shared some advice with her husband before he travels to Washington, D.C.

“I’ll try to help him communicate it,” she told Extra. “I always say he might not be the best communicator, but he has the best heart and I know what he wants to accomplish. It will be amazing, and I can’t wait to see all that happen.”

When asked about rumors that the couple are moving to Chicago, the KKW Beauty founder responded, “I think so. We’ll have a few homes. We’ll go back and forth. But I think that’s happening.”

Thursday will not be West’s first time meeting with Trump. In December 2016, the Grammy winner visited the former Celebrity Apprentice host at Trump Tower in New York City. “We’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump later told reporters in the lobby of his building before posing for photos with West.

More recently, the musician faced backlash for ranting in support of the president during his September 29 appearance on Saturday Night Live. He tweeted the next day that the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, should be repealed. He later clarified that he meant “amend” before deleting his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

