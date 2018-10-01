Lana Del Rey thinks Kanye West needs an intervention on account of his support for President Donald Trump and West’s belief the 13th Amendment should be abolished.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” the 33-year-old wrote in a comment to West’s Instagram selfie in which the 41-year-old wears a Make America Great Again cap.

“I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level,” Del Rey continued. “Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism – none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country. If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p—y just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does – something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue.”

The “Venice Beach” singer concluded: “Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”

Del Ray is just one of the celebrities who criticized West for the selfie, which the 21-time Grammy winner tried to explain. “[The MAGA hat] represents good and America becoming whole again,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

West also wore the hat during his Saturday, September 29, appearance on Saturday Night Live, during which he delivered a pro-Trump rant during the closing credits of the sketch comedy show’s 44th season premiere and was met with boos and jeers from the audience.

Swizz Beatz, meanwhile, posted an Instagram clip in which he plays a clip from a song called “F—k the MAGA Hat.” Introducing the track, the 40-year-old said, “I was just addressing how uncomfortable the culture feels with you representing somebody that’s blatantly hurting our people … You gotta stop that s—t, man. That s—t ain’t right.”

Arrested Development star David Cross also addressed the artist now calling himself Ye, tweeting, “You know very little about very little.”

Chris Evans responded to West’s post with an impassioned tweet, writing, “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad then endorsed Evans’ tweet. “Yes to everything,” the 37-year-old tweeted in response.

Former SNL star Taran Killam was even more succinct in his Twitter reply: “You’re dumb.”

West later backtracked on his calls to abolish the 13th Amendment, a constitutional revision that prohibited slavery except as a punishment for a crime.

“The 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended,” he tweeted on Sunday, September 30. “We are the solution that heals … not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!