Chris Evans Slams Kanye West for Pro-Trump Tweet Calling for Abolishing 13th Amendment

Don’t mess with Cap. Chris Evans fired back at Kanye West on Sunday, September 30, after the rapper tweeted his support for President Donald Trump and called for getting rid of the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery.

“This represents good and American becoming whole again,” the “We Got Love” rapper, 41, captioned a photo of himself wearing a red Make America Great Again cap in support of the former reality TV star. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

West’s tweet had people scratching their heads because the 13th amendment to the constitution, which was ratified in 1865, abolished slavery. Abolishing that amendment would technically allow states to enslave people again.

The Captain America star responded to West’s tweet with a blistering attack on Sunday. “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” the 37-year-old wrote. “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.” The tweet has been liked more than 124,000 times with celebrities including Busy Philipps retweeting it and Josh Gad and Sex and the City‘s Willie Garson praising Evans’ comment.

West, who stirred up controversy earlier this year when he said that slavery was a choice, later sought to clarify his comment, writing, “the 13th amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals.” He followed it up with “not abolish but. Let’s amend the 13th amendment We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform.”

The rapper’s comments come a day after he appeared on Saturday Night Live and was booed after giving a speech in support of Trump as the closing credits rolled on the show’s season 44 premiere.

“There’s so many times when I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” West said.

Trump expressed his support for West on Twitter on Sunday, writing that the rapper is “leading the charge!”

