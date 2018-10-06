Was it something he said? Kanye West deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday, October 6, days after posting messages that stirred up controversy.

The “We Got Love” rapper, 41, deleted his accounts without warning on Saturday after a week that saw him slammed for a pro-Donald Trump rant during the closing credits of Saturday Night Live while wearing a Make America Great Again cap.

He was also mocked for a tweet calling for getting rid of the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery in 1865. (He later tried to clarify his statement, saying the amendment should be amended.)

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted in response to West.

Despite the backlash, a source told Us Weekly earlier this week that the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, is supportive of West and “accepts” that he “knows what he’s doing and what’s good for his career.”

It’s not the first time the Yeezy designer has deleted his social media accounts — he did the same thing in May 2017 and remained silent on the platforms until April this year.

Shortly after his return to Twitter, West came under fire for saying slavery “is a choice” during a visit to TMZ.

West was expected to release his new album, Yandhi, after his SNL appearance on September 29, but Kardashian revealed in a tweet this week that has been pushed back to November 23. The rapper told TMZ that he is planning to go to Africa to complete recording on the follow-up to this year’s Ye.

