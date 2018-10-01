Kim Kardashian knows who she married. The reality TV personality “accepts” that her husband, Kanye West, “knows what he’s doing and what’s good for his career” despite backlash, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The 41-year-old rapper made headlines on Saturday, September 29, for delivering a speech in support of President Donald Trump during his appearance on Saturday Night Live. The next day, West tweeted that the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, should be repealed.

“this represents good and America becoming whole again,” he captioned a photo of himself in a “Make America Great Again” hat on a private jet. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

He later clarified: “not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment. We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform.”

West then claimed during an appearance on TMZ Live on Monday, October 1, that he is trying to arrange a meeting between Trump and Colin Kaepernick.

“I been calling Colin this morning, reaching him so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that ‘sons of bitches’ statement and we can be on the same page,” the Grammy winner said, referring to Trump’s previous remark about NFL players who decide to kneel during the national anthem.

The source tells Us that Kardashian, 37, knew West was going to be interviewed by TMZ’s Harvey Levin on Monday, four months after his first controversial appearance on the program. (Back in May, West came under fire after saying slavery is a “choice” during a visit to TMZ.)

“Kim knew he was going on this time and accepted his decision to go back on,” the source explains, noting that West “didn’t think the first appearance went as badly as everyone else thought. He thought it went well.”

The source adds: “Kanye felt like going back on TMZ was a good way to address a lot of questions and topics.”

