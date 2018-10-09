Kanye West is following in his wife Kim Kardashian’s footsteps! The rapper is set to visit the White House on Thursday, October 11.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday, October 9, that West, 41, will have lunch with President Donald Trump and meet with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. They are expected to discuss the resurgence of manufacturing in America, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in West’s hometown of Chicago.

The 21-time Grammy winner’s scheduled visit will follow Kardashian’s two trips to the White House. She met with the president, 72, on May 30 and successfully urged him to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who had been in prison for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, returned to the White House on September 5 to discuss prison reform with Kushner, 37, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, as well as other top aides. She tweeted after the meeting, “It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one. It’s time for REAL systemic change.”

West has come under fire several times through the years for his vocal support of Trump. More recently, the “Gold Digger” rapper wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat during his September 29 appearance on Saturday Night Live, which ended with him delivering a pro-Trump speech after the credits rolled. SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson bashed the rant, with the latter saying on Late Night With Seth Meyers, “It’s hard to stand there and not be able to debate somebody who’s going so far against your personal opinion.”

A source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that Kardashian “accepts” her husband of four years and believes he “knows what he’s doing and what’s good for his career.”

