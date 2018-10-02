Standing by her man! Kim Kardashian showed support for Kanye West after he faced backlash for supporting President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram on Tuesday, October 2, of herself lovingly staring at the smiling rapper, 41. “We Got Love,” she captioned the post, adding two heart emojis.

Kardashian and West wed in Italy in May 2014. They share three children: North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 8 months.

The KKW Beauty founder’s tribute came after a source told Us Weekly exclusively, “She accepts that Kanye knows what he’s doing and what’s good for his career.”

The 21-time Grammy winner made headlines on Saturday, September 29, when he delivered a speech in support of Trump, 72, at the end of his SNL appearance. While wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, West told the audience, which included his wife and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, that he “would’ve moved out of America a long time ago” if he was concerned about racism.

The next day, West came under fire for tweeting that the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, should be repealed. Celebrities including Chris Evans and Lana Del Rey slammed the post, prompting the Yeezy designer to clarify on TMZ Live on Monday, October 1, that he “misspoke” and meant to say “amend.”

West has repeatedly endorsed Trump since the 2016 presidential election. After the MC called the former Celebrity Apprentice host his “brother” on Twitter in April, a source told Us exclusively that Kardashian was “worried that people will think she shares the same views.”

