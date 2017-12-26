Nothing says Merry Christmas like … stocks? Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her Christmas present — stocks from Apple, Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Adidas — from her husband Kanye West.

“Ok so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye, he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix [and] Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began on Tuesday, December 26, via Instagram Story. “And I’m like ‘That’s so sweet, thanks.’”

“But then I open the next box,” Kardashian, 37, continued in her next video. “And it is stock from Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple, hence the little headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”

While stocks might be an untraditional Christmas gift, Kardashian clearly loved her present from West because she captioned the video “best husband alert!”

Kardashian and West, who tied the knot in May 2014, are parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint. Us Weekly confirmed in July that the couple are expecting their third child via surrogate. A source told Us that the baby, which Kardashian confirmed last month is a girl, is due any day now.

The KKW beauty creator also shared another unconventional Christmas present with fans.

“OMG my psoriasis is almost gone! Best Christmas present!” Kardashian captioned a picture of her leg via Instagram Story.

Kardashian celebrated the holiday with her family, including her pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian, who documented Christmas morning via Snapchat. Her other pregnant sister, Kylie Jenner, in addition to Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Mason, Penelope, Reign, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kim’s kids, were all seen on Khloé’s Snapchat story too.

