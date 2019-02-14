Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day 2019 brought out all the feels for Instagram users on Thursday, February 14, after celebrities flooded the social media platform with pictures, videos and sweet tributes to their loved ones.

Some famous faces shared their adoration for their significant other, while many also used the day of love to pen heartfelt messages to their children, family members, pets and pals. Sarah Hyland, for her part, couldn’t help but share a series of romantic pictures of herself and boyfriend Wells Adams.

“With you I feel like I’m on top of the world & I’ll always catch you if you fall… no matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams ❤️ I am so grateful and appreciative of everything you do for me. #happyvalentinesday #myperson,” the Modern Family star gushed.

Reba alum JoAnna Garcia Swisher shared an adorable picture she gifted to her husband, Nick Swisher, that shows her with her two daughters posing in a themed photoshoot.

“My tiniest Valentine’s [sic] ❤️ We gave this photo to @yourboyswish as a reminder that you may be outnumbered, but you are loved and adored from the top of your head to the tips of your toes. Happy Valentine’s Day!!!!” she wrote.

90201 actress Shenae Grimes celebrated an extra special day with husband James Beech, as it was their first as parents. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life,” Grimes penned alongside a photo from when she was pregnant. “Thanks for finding me, loving me, laughing with me every single day and making me a mama to the other love of our lives this past year 🖤”

Good Morning America cohost Lara Spencer might be a newlywed, but she spent her day with a group of the cutest adoptable dogs. “Happy Valentines Day from our GMA Family to you. Let’s feel the love today–and everyday,” she captioned a post that shows her, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Ginger Gee holding the precious pups.

Scroll down to see more Valentine’s Day tributes from your favorite stars!