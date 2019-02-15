Heating up! Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy spent the most romantic day of the year together amid buzz of a budding relationship between the two.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” the Grammy nominee, 28, captioned an Instagram pic of himself with the Rob & Chyna alum, 30.

Two days prior, the twosome sparked romance rumors after the “Crank That” rapper posted a different photo of himself holding hands with the businesswoman on Instagram. “DrakoChyna Grammy Party Celebration,” he captioned the snap.

He shared a shot of the Lashed by Blac Chyna owner leaning on his chest as well.

The pair were also together on Monday, February 11, for a club appearance, as Soulja Boy shared with fans on his Instagram Stories.

Chyna was most recently linked to Kid Buu prior to being seen with Soulja Boy, while the reality star is currently appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition with ex-girlfriend Nia Riley.

Earlier on Monday, the model railed against exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga over child support she said she never asked for.

“We went to court mediation and s–t and I squashed it ‘cause I never wanted no money from Rob, ‘cause it was never about that, period,” she said of the Arthur George entrepreneur, 31, in a now-deleted Instagram Live. “I have kids by two guys that f–king tricked me, whatever, and they don’t give me s–t, no child support and I’m sick of that s–t.”

Chyna, who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, began dating Kardashian in January 2016. He proposed that April, but one year later, the pair had split.

Prior to her relationship with the businessman, the former stripped dated Tyga, 29, for more than two years. The couple called it quits in August 2014 though they share son King, 6.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!