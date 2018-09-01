‘Good Morning America’ Cohost Lara Spencer Marries Rick McVey

Pop those champagne corks! Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer married entrepreneur Rick McVey in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, September 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple tied the knot in Vail, Colorado, with the beaming bride being walked down the aisle at the outdoor wedding by her son, Duff. Spencer wore a sheer sleeveless gown with a long veil with her hair up as Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years” played.

Spencer, 49, and the tech entrepreneur announced their engagement in January, nearly two years after the Flea Market Flip star began dating McVey.

Us confirmed in 2017 that the pair were an item after they were spotted making out at a New York City restaurant. “She’s known him for years and they started dating around a year ago,” a source told Us at the time.

Since then she has shared sweet photos on social media with the founder and CEO of MarketAxess Holdings — who she described in an Instagram caption earlier this year as “my partner in love, life, laughter and fun” — documenting their vacations in Greece and France as well as a wedding planning weekend in Vail in June.

Spencer was previously married to former CNN reporter David Haffenreffer. They share two kids, son Duff and daughter Kate, and ended their 15-year marriage in March 2015.

“After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement to the New York Post‘s Page Six at the time. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

