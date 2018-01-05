Congrats are in order! Lara Spencer is engaged to boyfriend Rick McVey, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The happy news comes nearly two years after the Good Morning America cohost, 48, began dating her tech entrepreneur beau. Us Weekly confirmed in 2017 that the TV anchor’s “mystery man” was McVey, 57, after the two were spotted making out at New York City’s Lure restaurant in SoHo on January 26.

“She’s known him for years and they started dating around a year ago,” a source told Us at the time.

The Flea Market Flip star has kept her relationship with McVey — who is the founder and CEO of MarketAxess Holdings — fairly private minus a few sweet photos posted on Instagram of the two.

During a vacation to Paris in July 2017, Spencer captured their bliss in a sweet pic. “The first 3 attempts at this selfie had the #eiffeltower coming out of my head like a single antenna #smallvictory #paris,” she captioned the snap.

As previously reported, Spencer ended her 15-year marriage to real estate broker and former CNN reporter David Haffenreffer in June 2015.

“After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

Spencer and Haffenreffer share two kids, son Duff and daughter Kate.

