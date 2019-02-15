Smiling Valentines! Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel sidled up to her new beau, businessman Paul Bernon, on Thursday, February 14.

The Skinnygirl founder, 48, shared snaps of herself spending the holiday hanging out with the Burn Later film company cofounder, 41, on Instagram on Thursday.

The first shot showed Frankel smiling as she snapped their selfie outdoors in a cream sweater and oversized sunglasses, with the real estate mogul looking tan in a V-neck shirt. The photo was superimposed with heart graphics at the corners.

A second picture showed Bernon, dressed in navy outerwear and jeans, holding his girlfriend, who was decked out in a graphic heart sweater and leather jacket, at the waist.

Us Weekly reported that the entrepreneur had taken up with Bernon after the pair were spotted kissing in Boston in October, two months after the death of her boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Shields was found dead at age 51 in his NYC apartment on August 10 of an apparent prescription drug overdose, though an official cause of death was unable to be determined after a religious objection prevented an autopsy.

Frankel and Bernon also spent the Christmas holiday together, going on a “healing retreat” to the Dominican Republic.

“What a country of beautiful people,” she captioned a photo of herself and her man taking in the ocean views at the time.

Less than two weeks earlier, the Bravo personality nearly died after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to fish oil she had ingested in miso soup.

“I have rare fish allergy,” she explained via Twitter on December 17. “Sun, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo.”

She credited Bernon with saving her life at the time, telling a fan, “I was with someone who went to get me a @Benadryl & returned & I was unconscious,” she said. “He managed to call 911 & get pill down my throat w water. He saved my life.”

