Bethenny Frankel Hospitalized in ICU After Falling Unconscious

The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 will not be missing another Housewife, thanks to the epinephrine auto-injector Bethenny Frankel carries around. The 48-year-old told fans she nearly died after a severe allergic reaction on Sunday, December 16.

“I have [a] rare fish allergy,” she tweeted on Monday. “Sun, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then [taken] to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.”

The reality star added: “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & [was] dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

In another tweet, she referred to Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts, as the best hospital she has ever visited, adding, “I am so grateful.” Now she’s on a mission to get better mattresses for the facility.

When another Twitter user pointed out how rare fish allergies are, the SkinnyGirl founder responded, “It’s very unusual & confusion so I keep it to myself bc it is hard to describe.”

RHONY viewers witnessed Frankel suffer through another allergic reaction on the show in season 10, when the cast took a group trip to Colombia. After eating soup that, unbeknownst to her, contained fish. She excused herself from the lunch table, went back to her room and threw up.

“It’s the worst feeling,” she said on the show. “Your throat gets itchy, you feel like you’re going to throw up. It’s like a poison inside you.”

Even without this medical drama, 2018 has been a particularly rough year for the Bravo star. On August 10, her boyfriend Dennis Shields died at 51 of an apparent prescription drug overdose.

“It’s hard to breathe and I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so,” Frankel tweeted a couple weeks later. “It’s excruciating — death is no closure and constant [questions] & memories. Our relationship is current, so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends.”

Around the same time, a source told Us Weekly that Frankel was “absolutely devastated” over the loss, adding, “She lost her best friend, her partner, her business partner. He’s family. His family is her family. They’ve known each other over 30 years.”

Frankel shares daughter Bryn, 8, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 will likely premiere in April 2019.

