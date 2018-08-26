Struggling to cope. Bethenny Frankel admitted she’s having a hard time dealing with the loss of her boyfriend Dennis Shields, following his August 10 death.

The Real Housewives of New York City star opened up to followers on Twitter on Sunday, August 26. “It’s hard to breathe and I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so,” she wrote. “It’s excruciating — death is no closure and constant ?’s & memories. Our relationship is current, so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends.

As a source told Us Weekly in mid-August, the Skinnygirl founder, 47, is “absolutely devastated” over the loss of Shields. “She lost her best friend, her partner, her business partner. He’s family. His family is her family,” the source said. “They’ve known each other over 30 years.”

The insider added: “She is living her life because there is nothing else to do. You have to go on. Everyone experiences loss and the only think you can do is pick yourself up and go on.”

The author spoke out following the news of Shields’ death with an Instagram photo of the Bethenny & Fredrik star with her late dog Cookie on August 13. “Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever,” she wrote at the time.

She also showed fans her gratitude for their support with a simple “Thank you” posted to Instagram on August 17.

Shields was found dead at the age of 51 of an apparent prescription overdose in his hotel at Trump Tower in New York City. The businessman, who a source tells Us proposed to the entrepreneur four months prior to his death, met Frankel nearly 30 years ago, though their on-again, off-again relationship only turned romantic in 2016.

