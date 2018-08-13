Bethenny Frankel is in mourning. The Real Housewives of New York City star paid tribute to her on-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who died at the age of 51 on Friday, August 10.

“Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever,” Frankel, 47, captioned an Instagram photo of Shields and her dog, Cookie, who died in October 2017, on Monday, August 13.

Shields was found dead in his room at Trump Tower in New York City on Friday morning. The NYPD confirmed to Us Weekly that he was unconscious when officers arrived. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene soon after. The NYC Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death. Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that Frankel attended Shields’ Long Island funeral.

The New York Post reported that the businessman allegedly overdosed on prescription pills. He reportedly asked his assistant to administer Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose, but lost consciousness before the medication kicked in.

Frankel, and Shields first met nearly 30 years ago. They started their on-again, off-again romance in 2016, the same year that the Bravo personality finalized her contentious divorce from Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter Bryn.

Shields and his estranged wife, Jill Schwartzberg, separated several months before he began dating Frankel. Schwartzberg released a statement shortly after his death: “We are all heartbroken. Dennis was, and will always be, the love of my life. His spirit lives on in our children. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

