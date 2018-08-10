Bethenny Frankel’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead on Friday, August 10, at his room in Trump Tower, Us Weekly can confirm. He was 51.

“On Friday at around 9:19 a.m, police responded to a 911 call of an aided male inside of 721 5th Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered the unconscious male at the location. EMS responded and pronounced the man deceased,” the NYPD PIO tells Us. “The NYC Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

The New York Post reports that Shields overdosed on prescription pills and asked his assistant to give him Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an overdose in an emergency situation.

Frankel, 47, has been friends with Shields for more than 20 years. The pair started a romanic relationship in 2016 and have dated on and off for the last two years. She recently shared footage of Shields on an Instagram Live in May 2018 at a wedding in New Orleans.

The Real Housewives of New York City star spoke about taking a break from Shields during the Wednesday, August 8, episode of the Bravo series.

“I didn’t say it to Dennis, but in my own mind, I said, ’90 days. I’m not saying a word to Dennis for 90 days.’ It’s a really hard thing to realize that someone you love, it doesn’t mean they’re the right person,” Frankel told costar Dorinda Medley at the time. “And I wish he was.”

Shields is survived by his children from his previous marriage.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

