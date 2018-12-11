Might Hana Cross be The One for Brooklyn Beckham? The couple left a Fashion Awards afterparty holding hands on Monday, December 10, confirming their budding relationship.

Photos from the event show Beckham, 19, leading Cross, 21, through a group of photographers and into a black cab outside the afterparty’s North London venue on Monday night. He wore a white shirt half-tucked into his skinny jeans, while she sported a white crop top, a black blazer and patterned slacks.

The same evening, Cross posted an Instagram Stories video of herself and Beckham dancing to The Jacksons’ “Blame It On the Boogie.”

“He seemed very attentive and caring towards her,” an onlooker at the party tells Us Weekly. “They were happy in each other’s company. For sure.”

Another source informs Us that Cross is friend of Beckham’s cousin Libby Adams, and that the couple have been dating for two months now.

The model has hung out with Beckham at least three times last month, according to The Sun: The couple visited London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland attraction, took in a Mumford & Sons concert at the city’s O2 Arena and met up with Brooklyn’s parents — David Beckham and Victoria Beckham — at the Haig Club House Party in Notting Hill.

Brooklyn may have started dating Cross even earlier, though. His left hand, recognizable from the eagle tattoo on his wrist, appears in a photo she posted to Instagram in October.

The photographer was previously in a relationship with actress Chloë Grace Moretz. “I think we chose each other,” the Suspiria star, 21, told Us Weekly in 2017. “It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back, and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all.”

Since Brooklyn and Moretz’s split earlier this year, he’s been photographed with musician Lexy Panterra, model Alex Lee Aillón and model Lexi Woods. Meanwhile, Moretz was spotted kissing model Kate Harrison earlier this month.

