Brooklyn Beckham appears to be enjoying the single life! Just weeks after he was spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood, he is now spending time with musician Lexy Panterra.

“Lexy and Brooklyn had a whirlwind romance last week in New York City,” a source told Us Weekly of the two, who were spotted having dinner at Catch NYC. “Brooklyn and Lexy were holding hands during dinner and couldn’t stop laughing and touching each other.”

The source also told Us that the duo were later seen dancing at The Box and there was “a lot of kissing.”

According to the insider, Panterra has become the budding photographer’s “new muse,” as evidenced on his Instagram, where he’s shared several shots of the “So Good” singer.

The new romance comes just four weeks after 19-year-old Beckham — who is the son of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and soccer star David Beckham — was seen packing on the PDA with Wood at a tattoo shop in Los Angeles on April 7.

Prior to Panterra and Wood, Brooklyn dated Chloe Grace Moretz. They started dating in 2014 before splitting up in August 2016, and then rekindled their romance, going public at an event in November 2017. The Carrie actress told Us at the time, “It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all.”

