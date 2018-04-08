Have Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz split up? It certainly looks that way, because the teenager was just spotted locking lips with Playboy model Lexi Wood!

Beckham and the pretty brunette were at Hideaway at Suite X tattoo parlor in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 7, where the 19-year-old got some fresh ink done by famed tattoo artist Doctor Woo. (He got a classic Vargus pinup girl inked on his arm.) The pair hung out inside the shop and at one point were seen kissing.

The public display of affection may come as a slight surprise to fans, as the budding photographer, who is the son of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and her soccer star husband, David Beckham, was most recently linked to Moretz in December 2017. The pair — who had dated once before but broke up in August 2016 — debuted their rekindled romance in November 2017 when they attended a Forevermark Tribute event in New York City.

The Carrie star, 21, gushed about Beckham at the time, telling Us Weekly, “I think we chose each other. It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all. I think that’s the most important thing and your lives are like an open book. We have our own little private world and I think that’s important for both of us.”

If Moretz and Beckham are no longer seeing each other, they must have parted ways after Valentine’s Day. Both of them shared sweet photos of one another on their social media accounts, with Beckham captioning his, “My valentine” with a flower emoji.

On March 4, the actress also wished him a happy birthday, captioning a picture on Instagram, “Never stop smiling, I love you.”