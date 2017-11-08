She’s met her match. Chloë Grace Moretz didn’t hold back while gushing over her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, while attending the Forevermark Tribute Event in NYC on Tuesday, November 7.

“I think we chose each other. It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all,” the actress, 20, told Us Weekly. “I think that’s the most important thing and you’re lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that’s important for both of us.”

Moretz and the budding photographer, 18, split in August 2016, but recently reconciled. They fueled reunion rumors when they left heart emojis on each other’s Instagram accounts in September. On Monday, they attended their first red carpet together at the Xbox One X VIP Event & Xbox Live Session since getting back together — and coordinated in denim.

“We share a lot, well I share a lot of his clothes. Well, I steal a lot of his clothing,” she added to Us and other reporters on Tuesday. “That’s more the realistic thing here. I think he’s adorable. I give him good facial products and I take his jackets! So he steals my facial products, I give him a good facial regime and I get to wear the jackets.”

As for her favorite date night? “Just he and I together,” she replied. “Don’t need much more than each other’s company whenever we can grab it.”

Moretz says that she and Beckham’s famous parents — David and Victoria Beckham — “get along very, very well.” But, of course, she couldn’t help but fangirl over meeting Posh Spice from the Spice Girls for the first time.

“I think if anyone didn’t say that when they met her, that would be shocking,” she told Us. “I think she’s one of the most incredible, important, smart, sophisticated businesswomen and mothers that I’ve ever met. She’s a real heart and a real beautiful person.” (In fact, Moretz even wore a Victoria Beckham outfit to the event.)

Dating hasn’t always been easy for Moretz, though. “I had this one guy at dinner say, ‘Well, I hope you’re splitting the bill.’ I was like, ‘Whoa! Like actually I’m splitting the bill because I wouldn’t want you to pay for me and me to be held accountable for anything you want me to do.’ It’s like, ‘Ew you’re so gross,'” she recalled.

Her next move? “I’d go home to my brothers and go, ‘Guys suck!’ and they’d be like, ‘Yeah we know we suck.’ But then you find a good one, a diamond in the rough and there’s some amazing ones out there.”

