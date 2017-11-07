Back and better! Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz color-coordinated in denim jackets while cohosting the Xbox One X VIP Event & Xbox Live Session in New York City on Monday, November 6.

The recently reconciled twosome looked confident and cool while sporting matching outfits at the event. Although the on again, off again duo parted ways in August 2016, they fueled reunion rumors on social media by leaving heart emojis on each other’s photos in September 2017.

While appearing on The Talk in May 2016, Moretz revealed that pressure from the paparazzi pushed the couple to go public with their romance. “We’ve been off and on together for a couple of years now and we just kind of made it official,” the Carrie star said at the time. “We were always running from paparazzi and running from people taking pictures of us. And we were like, ‘You know what? It’s affecting our relationship.’”

Scroll through to see the The Neighbors 2 actress, 20, and the British model, 18, showing off their couple fashion!