Bump, there it is! Duchess Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in spring 2019, stunned in black one-shoulder Givenchy dress at the Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday, December 10.

The 37-year-old duchess made a surprise appearance at Royal Albert Hall to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year Award. Meghan wore a white, boatneck gown designed by Keller for her May nuptials.

Victoria and David Beckham, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kaia Gerber also attended the 2018 Fashion Awards in Partnership with Swarovski.

