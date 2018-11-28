Is Duchess Meghan Having Twins? Bookies Stop Taking Bets After Sudden Surge

Royal baby x2? Speculation that pregnant Duchess Meghan is having twins began after an Irish betting company, Paddy Power, stopped taking bets due to a sudden surge in people placing money on the possibility.

“An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether,” a spokesperson for Paddy Power told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, November 28. “Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters — or an insider source — knows something more than we do.”

According to TODAY, the odds of Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry expecting twins reached a high of 5 to 1 before the option to place bets was suspended on November 23.

Kensington Palace confirmed last month that the Suits alum and the 34-year-old prince are expecting their first child. While Meghan and Harry have yet to publicly comment on the speculation that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with multiples, if the duo did have twins, it would mark the first time in the British royal family since the Queen of Scotland Joan Beaufort gave birth to twin boys in 1430.

A source previously told Us that Meghan is due to give birth in May 2019. While the royal couple do not know if they are expecting a boy or a girl, Harry told well-wishers in Fiji last month that “everyone is predicting” Meghan is pregnant with a baby girl. After another onlooker in Sydney, Australia, yelled out, “I hope it’s a girl,” the Duke of Sussex declared, “So do I!”

In addition to placing money on multiples and gender, fans are placing bets on the possible names of the royal baby on Paddy Power. Diana, Harry’s late mother’s name, and Arthur are currently in the lead for potential baby names.

