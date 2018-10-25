A mini Meghan? Prince Harry revealed an exciting detail about Duchess Meghan’s pregnancy during his royal tour stop in Suva, Fiji.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, was all smiles while speaking to a student who congratulated him on the baby news. “I’m predicting it’s going to be a boy,” the islander told Harry, who laughed and replied, “Everyone is predicting it’s going to be a girl.”

The sweet moment came days after Harry told fans in Sydney, Australia, that he’s seeing pink. After one well wisher yelled out, “I hope it’s a girl,” the Captain General Royal Marines declared, “So do I.”

Kensington Palace announced on October 15 that Harry and the Suits alum, 37, are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019. A source previously told Us Weekly that the couple, who tied the knot in May, want to raise the little one out of the spotlight with as much privacy as possible.

“[Harry] grew up with the entire world watching his every move, which made him very private and somewhat resentful of the role he was born into,” the insider explained. “He does not want that for his own children.”

In fact, Harry and Meghan plan on being hands-on parents, picking their kids up from school, getting them involved in extracurricular activities and encouraging them to pursue their own careers, similar to the luxury that Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were afforded.

The parents-to-be also plan on bringing up their children outside of Kensington Palace in the $5.4 million Cotswolds home they are renting. “No one bothers them there,” noted the source. “They’re excited to raise children in the country.”

